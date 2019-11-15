Fiji Drua's Super Rugby dream about to come true

The Fiji Drua’s chances of playing in the 2022 Super Rugby competition is about to become a reality.

This is after New Zealand Rugby announced that Fiji has been acknowledged as a preferred partner in future professional rugby competitions for the 2022 season and beyond.

Fiji Rugby CEO, John O’Connor today welcomed New Zealand rugby’s announcement.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor says this is a momentous day for Fiji Rugby with our dream of the Fijian Drua participating at Super Rugby level on the verge of becoming a reality.

He adds they submitted a comprehensive & compelling proposal to NZR in August this year, and our continued discussions and negotiations have now borne fruit.

The FRU chief executive adds they have a lot of work to do with NZR and other national unions, but their potential entry is really exciting.

Although the FRU still needs to satisfy NZR of some core entry criteria, notably minimum capital requirements, the announcement means that FRU planning can progress in the knowledge that a Fijian team’s entry is virtually assured once those capital requirements are met.

O’Connor says they have been talking to private investors for some time, and are confident that with private equity and the support of World Rugby and Government, we can secure the necessary funding that will satisfy NZR’s requirements and ensure that the Drua can kick off in 2022 with a high-quality team that is competitive.