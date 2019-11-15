Home

Fiji Drua winger to join French club

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 24, 2019 4:51 pm
Fiji Drua and Nadroga winger Nacanieli Narekuva [Source: Rugby.com.au]

Fiji Drua and Nadroga winger Nacanieli Narekuva will soon sign for Pro D2 French club Mountaban.

The 23-year-old will join the club as a medical joker or injury replacement for the team’s winger Yan Ruel-Gallay.

Narekuva was outstanding for Nadroga this season at outside centre and was called up by Fiji Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula for the National Rugby Championship.

Seruvakula used Narekuva on the wing for the Drua in the NRC.

