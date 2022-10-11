Fiji contributes immensely to rugby says Gilpin

Roela-Radiniyavuni on attack for Fijiana 15s against England at the Rugby World Cup [Source: World Rugby]

World Rugby is impressed with how Fiji Rugby has immensely developed the sport through its participation over the years.

The high performance of our teams against others who train in classy state-of-the-art facilities remains a mystery to many spectators.

CEO Alan Gilpin says the Fijian team always provides hype and entertainment wherever they play.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fantastic reception as always for the Fijian team wherever they go around the world and they will certainly develop, I’m sure quickly. We’ve seen the Fijian women 7’s team, they’ve really progressed over the past years. We’re excited about the opportunity for the Fiji team – four national teams for the future.”

Gilpin says there is still room for Fiji Rugby to develop further through the support of World Rugby.