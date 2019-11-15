Fiji confirmed to play All Blacks and host Ireland next year

The Flying Fijians are confirmed to play the All Blacks and Ireland next year.

It would be Fiji’s first test against the three-time world champions in a decade.

Fiji have played New Zealand on nine previous occasions, the last of which was a 60-14 defeat at Carisbrook in Dunedin in 2011.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says the other big news is that the Flying Fijians will host Ireland a week before playing the All Blacks.

“We are to play Ireland in Fiji on July 10th and we play the All Blacks in New Zealand on July 17th.”

O’Connor adds while these two tests are a major boost, there’s no confirmation on next year’s Pacific Nations Cup.

“It has not been confirmed whether we will have a PNC from the last week of June and first week of July, that’s something we are awaiting confirmation from World Rugby.”

However, O’Connor says everything will depend on whether travel restrictions due to the pandemic are lifted and hopefully the boarders will open by then.