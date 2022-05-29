Fiji through to London semi-final

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji 7s team has successfully qualified for the London semi-final.

They defeated England 36-10 in a thrilling quarter-final.

Josua Vakurubuna scored a brace of tries within the first four minutes of the game.

Some quick plays from Fiji, saw Vuiviwa Naduvalo making another try to put Fiji into a 19-nil lead at the break.

In the second half, Fiji ran riot, with Pilipo Bukayaro scoring two more tries.

Stepping their way into the final four at #London7s @fijirugby continue to impress in the sun#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/lWgJjvbu9j — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 29, 2022

Alex Davis of England got two tries putting his team back into the contest.

But Fiji proved to be the more dominant side, with Jeremaia Matana finishing off the game with a try at the stroke of fulltime.

Fiji will face New Zealand in the semi-final at 2.35am tomorrow.