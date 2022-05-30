Fiji Bati players named in NSW Origin One squad

Panthers Hooker Apisai Koroisau (from left), Paramatta Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, New Castle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti, and Dragons forward Tariq Sims.

Four players with links to Fiji have been named in the New South Wales 22-man squad for the 2022 Ampol State of Origin series.

Panthers Hooker Apisai Koroisau, Paramatta Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, New Castle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti, and Dragons forward Tariq Sims.

Saifiti, along with five other players named in the squad, Nicho Hynes, Stephen Crichton, Kotoni Staggs, and Ryan Matterson, will make their Blues debuts with Roosters rising gun Joseph Suaalii.

With Tom Trbojevic (shoulder) out for the season and Latrell Mitchell’s hamstring injury not expected to be resolved until Round 15, Crichton will likely partner Penrith colleague Brian To’o on one edge, while Staggs will team up with Roosters winger Daniel Tupou, who has yet to play for the club since 2020.

The Blues will be based at Coogee in Sydney’s eastern suburbs in the build-up to Game One at Accor Stadium next Wednesday.

Queensland will name their squad today.

Blues squad for Game One:

Players listed in alphabetical order.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Api Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Tariq Sims (St. George-Illawarra Dragons)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)

James Tedesco, capt. (Sydney Roosters)

Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)