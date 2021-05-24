Rugby
Bati halfback Wakeham fined
April 16, 2022 3:40 pm
Brandon Wakeham. [Source: File Photo]
Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham has been fined for dangerous play.
The Bulldogs playmaker was charged over a crusher tackle on Rabbitohs prop Tom Burgess in their 36-16 loss last night.
Broncos forward Kobe Hetherington was also fined for a Grade 1 contrary conduct.
Article continues after advertisement
Panthers captain Nathan Cleary has escaped with a fine after being placed on report for dangerous contact on Broncos rival Billy Walters in Penrith’s 40-12 win last night.
Cleary received a grade one dangerous contact charge for the 65th minute incident, incurring a fine ranging between $1000 and $1500 depending on his plea.
There’ll be two games tonight with Sea Eagles hosting Titans at 7:30pm followed by the Storm and Sharks match at 9:35pm.
Advertisement