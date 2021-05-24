Rugby
Fiji Barbarians through to semis
January 23, 2022 12:46 pm
New Zealand Fiji Barbarians are through to the semi-finals of the World School Sevens trophy. [Facebook]
New Zealand Fiji Barbarians are through to the semi-finals of the World School Sevens trophy.
They will go against New Zealand Asian Barbarians in a few minutes.
The side earned the spot after defeating New Zealand Niue 24-5 in the fifth round.
Article continues after advertisement
Yesterday Fiji recorded two wins and a draw.
You can catch the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
Advertisement