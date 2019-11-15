Rugby
Fiji beats Kenya in Sydney heat
February 1, 2020 3:42 pm
Fiji has defeated Kenya 28-14 in their first match of the 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s tournament.
The Fiji Airways national team scored 28 unanswered points as the side beat Kenya 28-14 in its opening match of the Sydney 7s this afternoon.
Kenya was off the blocks first with a try to veteran Collins Injera.
Fiji hit back with superb tries with Aminiasi Tuimaba getting a brace, Vilimoni Botitu and Josua Vakaranabuli.
Kenya scored after the final hooter through Johnstone Olindi.
Fiji started slower of the two sides under the sweltering heat of Paramatta Stadium.
However, with a must-win in a game needed, Fiji got its act together to delight the big support it is getting at the venue.
Fiji next plays New Zealand at 9.33pm.
Fiji skipper Meli Deremalagi says they are relieved to get off to a winning start.
“Yeah, we have learnt a lot from the last week in Hamilton. We have learnt our weaknesses, just simple mistakes that we learn from that made up the game today.”
He says the match against NZ will be tough as it gets.
“Yeah, all parts of the game that we need to sharpen it up. Tighten up the bolts so we can become tighter, and go and attack New Zealand.”
He says the match against NZ will be tough as it gets.
THE OFFLOAD IS NEXT LEVEL! @fijirugby run wild at the #Sydney7s. This try had it all!#DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/aTAb83CRo4
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 1, 2020
Not many can do it like @fijirugby‘s Waisea Nacuqu. What a score!#DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/PT7iyLiG2x
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 1, 2020
You can watch the tournament live on FBC TV.