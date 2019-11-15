Fiji Babas White wins Kombat Uluinaku 7s

Fiji Babas White has won the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s after beating Fiji Babas White 26-24 in the final.

Iosefo Masi started the final with the first try to Fiji Babas Blue before Jiuta Wainiqolo pulled one back for Fiji White after exposing Kaminieli Rasaku for a 7-all scoreline.

Playmaker Livai Ikanikoda extended Fiji Blue’s lead with a try a break by Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Fiji Babas Babas Blue led 12-7 at halftime.

Namosi center Onisi Ratave powered his way through in the first minute of the second half for Fiji Blue’s third try.

Less than a minute later Kavekini Tabu outran Habosi for Fiji White’s second try.

Waisea Nacuqu added another two tries for the Fiji Babas White as they led 26-19 with a minute to play.

Fiji Blue captain Kalione Nasoko scored on the stroke of full-time, but the conversion was unsuccessful with Fiji White winning 26-24.

Kaminieli Rasaku was named the player of the final.

Looking at other winners, Uluinakau Blue won the Bowl title, Nadi Yellow was crowned the Fellow Fijians winner, Tabadamu took out the Plate final and

Mala Young Boys finished at the top in the Youth competition.