Fiji Babas White to play Tabadamu in Uluinakau 7s quarterfinal

There’s a possibility both shadow national sides will feature in the final of the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tomorrow.

The two teams are on the opposite side of the draws, however, they’ll have to first overcome their quarterfinal opponents.

Fiji Baba’s White which is captained by Jerry Tuwai will play Apenisa Cakaubalavu and Leo Naikasau’s Tabadamu in the third Cup quarterfinal tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kalione Nasoko captained Fiji Babas Blue takes on Qauia Young Boys in the second quarterfinal.

In the first quarterfinal, Kombat Uluinakau Red meet Supercool Vatukoro and in the fourth quarter Fire tackles Wadigi Salvo.

The Uluinakau 7s Cup quarterfinals will kick off at 12pm tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.