Fiji and Georgia clash live on FBC Sports

The Vodafone Flying Fijians match against Georgia will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform on Sunday.

Georgia will host Fiji at 2:30am and the replays will be on FBC Sports at 11am and FBC TV at 10:15pm.

It will be Fiji’s last match on tour after beating Spain 43-13 two weeks ago before going down to Wales 38-23 on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

The Flying Fijians will be meeting Georgia for the third time in three successive years and Fiji came out victorious in their last two meetings.

They met at the 2019 Rugby World Cup where Fiji won 45-10 and last year they clashed in the Autumn Nations Cup with the national side winning 38-24.



The Flying Fijians during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]