Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|July represents worst COVID-19 situation|US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji|Northerners reject anti-vaccination efforts|PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|First-drive through swab service underway|Reservoir Road community benefit from seed distribution|Postal service not affected despite COVID case|Assistance on its way for St John Fiji|Nadi man enjoying farming despite losing his job|More than 600 cases and one death|Special school to provide GOP services|More swabbing and testing as cases continue to surge|Vaccination for pregnant women from next week|61.9% of target population receives first dose|More leaders call for Fijians to get vaccinated|More assistance to be provided by Australia|NZ ready to assist Fiji|COVID-19 strategy changed to mitigation|Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|Narewa Village in lockdown for 14 days|Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated|Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Fiji alters vaccination message

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 5:59 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Flying Fijians will wear the ‘Vaccinate Fiji’ jersey on Saturday against the All Blacks.

However, at the bottom of the print on front of the jersey will be this line, ‘it’s your choice’.

The Fiji Rugby Union is expected to release a statement soon.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks will be acknowledging the current COVID-19 situation in Fiji at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday before the second Test match in Hamilton.

In a statement, NZR Head of Tournaments and Competitions Cameron Good says they’re aware of what the country is going through and their hearts go out to the people of Fiji as they deal with the health crisis.

Good says fans will notice highly visible LED signage, grass painting, big screen messaging, and the Fiji team’s front of jersey messaging, while broadcast partner Sky will be supporting via their commentary team.

NZR hopes the two Tests will provide some relief for Fijians, both in New Zealand and Fiji, during this difficult time.

The All Blacks host Fiji at 7:05pm on Saturday.

The second Fiji vs All Blacks test match this Saturday will air LIVE and Exclusive for free-to-air on FBC TV and the FBC Sports Channel! 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.