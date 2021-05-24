Fiji alters vaccination message

The Flying Fijians will wear the ‘Vaccinate Fiji’ jersey on Saturday against the All Blacks.

However, at the bottom of the print on front of the jersey will be this line, ‘it’s your choice’.

The Fiji Rugby Union is expected to release a statement soon.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks will be acknowledging the current COVID-19 situation in Fiji at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday before the second Test match in Hamilton.

In a statement, NZR Head of Tournaments and Competitions Cameron Good says they’re aware of what the country is going through and their hearts go out to the people of Fiji as they deal with the health crisis.

Good says fans will notice highly visible LED signage, grass painting, big screen messaging, and the Fiji team’s front of jersey messaging, while broadcast partner Sky will be supporting via their commentary team.

NZR hopes the two Tests will provide some relief for Fijians, both in New Zealand and Fiji, during this difficult time.

The All Blacks host Fiji at 7:05pm on Saturday.

The second Fiji vs All Blacks test match this Saturday will air LIVE and Exclusive for free-to-air on FBC TV and the FBC Sports Channel!