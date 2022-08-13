Fiji 7s team in quarter-finals of Duavata Tournament

Quarterfinals of Duavata Tournament

The Fiji 7s will be featuring in the Cup Quarterfinals of the Duavata 7s tournament which is currently underway at the Ra sports ground in Rakiraki.

They will face Namuaniwaqa 7s team in the last match.

The side has brought its full-strength team for the competition which ends today.

The main quarterfinals will also feature Vatukoro taking on Fire, Korolevu Brothers meeting Warderns while Police clashing with LV Stingray.

Looking at some results, Fire beat Tavua Sharks 12-7, Warderns beat Bila Y/Boys Tavua 12-nil, LV Stingray won over Teri Brothers 10-5, Korolevu Brothers edged AJ Pallet Ba River 10-7 and Police beat Sequitur Six Senses 14-5.

The Bowl Quarterfinals are currently underway.