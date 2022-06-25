Fiji 7s team goes down to NZ

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

The Fiji 7s team has gone down to New Zealand 19-5 during their third game of the Oceania Rugby Super Seven’s.

Aminiasi Tuimaba got the national side’s only try in the first minute of the game before it was a one-sided affair.

NZ hit back just before halftime to lead 7-5.

The side picked up from where they left off in the first half with a try to Akuila Rokolisoa.

A bit of individual brilliance by Rhodes Featherstone led to their third try.

Fiji will meet Australia Selection at 5.24pm.