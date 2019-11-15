Fiji 7s rep Tabu to start on the wing for Nadroga

Fiji 7s rep Kavekini Tabu will feature for Nadroga in their Skipper Cup clash against Nadi tomorrow.

Nadroga Head Coach Esala Nauga has named Tabu on the wing for the Stallions.

Tabu’s elder brother Sevuloni Mocenacagi is also in the match day squad but he will come off the bench.

Other notable names in Nadroga’s starting fifteen includes Timoci Sauvoli, Ulaiasi Lawavou and Napolioni Nalaga.

Former Flying Fijians winger, Nalaga, will start at inside centre.

Nadi will host Nadroga at 5:30pm tomorrow at Prince Charles Park.

Another game tomorrow will see Suva play Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Namosi host Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm for the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match. You can catch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Tailevu will meet Yasawa at 3pm on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in another Skipper Cup match.

Nadroga Lineup

1.TIMOCI SAUVOLI

2.MOSESE GAVIDI

3.JONE KOROIDUADUA

4.MANUELI RATUNIYARAWA

5.SAILASA KEREKERE

6.ULAIASI LAWAVOU

7.RUSIATE NASOVE

8.EREMASI RADRODRO

9.JOSEVA KURICUVA

10.JOSESE KUROKAVU

11.AVIMELEKI NADEBA

12.NAPOLIONI NALAGA

13.SAKIUSA GAVIDI

14.KAVEKINI TABU

15.LISALA HUGAVOU

RESERVES

16.RATUNAISA NAVUMA

17.TANIELA VATUNICOKO

18.SETEFANO SOMOCA

19.RUPENI NASIGA

20.TIMOCI DAVU

21.SULUKA TUNAKA

22.JIUTA LUTUMAILAGI

23.SEVULONI MOCENACAGI