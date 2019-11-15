Rugby
Fiji 7s rep Tabu to start on the wing for Nadroga
August 20, 2020 4:05 pm
Fiji 7s rep Kavekini Tabu will feature for Nadroga in their Skipper Cup clash against Nadi tomorrow. [Source: Google]
Nadroga Head Coach Esala Nauga has named Tabu on the wing for the Stallions.
Tabu’s elder brother Sevuloni Mocenacagi is also in the match day squad but he will come off the bench.
Other notable names in Nadroga’s starting fifteen includes Timoci Sauvoli, Ulaiasi Lawavou and Napolioni Nalaga.
Former Flying Fijians winger, Nalaga, will start at inside centre.
Nadi will host Nadroga at 5:30pm tomorrow at Prince Charles Park.
Another game tomorrow will see Suva play Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Namosi host Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm for the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match. You can catch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.
Tailevu will meet Yasawa at 3pm on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in another Skipper Cup match.
Nadroga Lineup
1.TIMOCI SAUVOLI
2.MOSESE GAVIDI
3.JONE KOROIDUADUA
4.MANUELI RATUNIYARAWA
5.SAILASA KEREKERE
6.ULAIASI LAWAVOU
7.RUSIATE NASOVE
8.EREMASI RADRODRO
9.JOSEVA KURICUVA
10.JOSESE KUROKAVU
11.AVIMELEKI NADEBA
12.NAPOLIONI NALAGA
13.SAKIUSA GAVIDI
14.KAVEKINI TABU
15.LISALA HUGAVOU
RESERVES
16.RATUNAISA NAVUMA
17.TANIELA VATUNICOKO
18.SETEFANO SOMOCA
19.RUPENI NASIGA
20.TIMOCI DAVU
21.SULUKA TUNAKA
22.JIUTA LUTUMAILAGI
23.SEVULONI MOCENACAGI