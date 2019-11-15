Fiji 7s rep Mocenacagi at centre for Nadroga

Fiji 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi will make his Skipper Cup debut for Nadroga tomorrow against Namosi.

Mocenacagi has been named to start at outside center replacing 20-year-old Jonetani Vasurakuta who will come off the bench.

The national 7s forward joined the Nadroga squad with his younger brothers Isoa and Kavekini Tabu.

Another Fiji 7s squad member Peceli Nacebe will start at fly-half for Nadroga.

Only one change has been made in the forwards with Rusiate Nasove coming in at open-side flanker.

There are five changes in the backline with Sakiusa Gavidi at halfback and Nacebe at first-five eighth with a new-look midfield combination of Mocenacagi and Sakiusa Nakalevu while Lisala Hugavou replaces Apisalome Waqatabu at fullback.

Nadroga will host Namosi tomorrow in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge at 3:30pm

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform with the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Looking at other Skipper Cup games tomorrow, Lautoka play Tailevu at Churchill Park, Suva takes on Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri meet Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. All these games will kick off at 3pm.