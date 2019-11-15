Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
2020-2021 National Budget passed|Budget lays foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata|Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Fiji 7s rep Mocenacagi at centre for Nadroga

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 10:15 am
Fiji 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi will make his Skipper Cup debut for Nadroga tomorrow against Namosi. [Source: FRU]

Fiji 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi will make his Skipper Cup debut for Nadroga tomorrow against Namosi.

Mocenacagi has been named to start at outside center replacing 20-year-old Jonetani Vasurakuta who will come off the bench.

The national 7s forward joined the Nadroga squad with his younger brothers Isoa and Kavekini Tabu.

Article continues after advertisement

Another Fiji 7s squad member Peceli Nacebe will start at fly-half for Nadroga.

Only one change has been made in the forwards with Rusiate Nasove coming in at open-side flanker.

There are five changes in the backline with Sakiusa Gavidi at halfback and Nacebe at first-five eighth with a new-look midfield combination of Mocenacagi and Sakiusa Nakalevu while Lisala Hugavou replaces Apisalome Waqatabu at fullback.

Nadroga will host Namosi tomorrow in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge at 3:30pm

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform with the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Looking at other Skipper Cup games tomorrow, Lautoka play Tailevu at Churchill Park, Suva takes on Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri meet Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. All these games will kick off at 3pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.