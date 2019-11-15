Fiji 7s rep Cakaubalavu signs for New York club

Another Fiji 7s rep will soon leave for overseas commitments.

Current national 7s forward Apenisa Cakaubalavu has signed for Rugby United New York in the USA.

This means Cakabalavu will play in the Major League Rugby joining the likes of Olympic gold medalist Osea Kolinisau, Jasa Veremalua and Josua Vici in the competition.

The New York-based club has confirmed the signing of Cakaubalavu with Head Coach Greg McWilliams saying that the Fiji 7s star is a dynamic, skillful player who will add great value to their backline.

USA 7s Coach Mike Friday says Cakaubalavu will be a handful in the Major League competition and could definitely be a loose forward or second-row option that will greatly open pitch link play to the squad.

Friday adds the Fiji 7s forward could also do a job on the wing if required, with his footballing ability and aerial threat.

Other Fiji 7s reps that will leave our shores once the border opens include Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba who will join French Top 14 clubs.