Fiji 7s pooled with New Zealand in Dubai

Pictured above is Josua Vakurunabili at the Hong Kong 7s final last night against Australia [Photo Credit: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team will rest for less than a month before their next assignment which is the Dubai 7s.

Fiji has been drawn in a tough Pool B with the All Blacks 7s, Argentina and Uruguay.

In Pool A are Hong Kong 7s winners Australia, South Africa, Great Britain and Kenya.

France heads Pool with Ireland, Spain and Uganda while Pool D consists of Samoa, USA, Canada and Japan.

The Fijiana 7s team will also start their 2022/2023 World 7s Series campaign in Dubai and they are in Pool C with Ireland, Spain and Japan.

Rugby World Cup 7s winners Australia is in Pool A with USA, Canada and China.

Pool B have France, New Zealand, Great Britain and Brazil.

The Dubai 7s will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of next month.