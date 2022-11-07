Fiji 7s pooled with New Zealand in Dubai

Pictured above is Josua Vakurunabili at the Hong Kong 7s final last night against Australia [Photo Credit: World Rugby]
The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team will rest for less than a month before their next assignment which is the Dubai 7s.
Fiji has been drawn in a tough Pool B with the All Blacks 7s, Argentina and Uruguay.
In Pool A are Hong Kong 7s winners Australia, South Africa, Great Britain and Kenya.
France heads Pool with Ireland, Spain and Uganda while Pool D consists of Samoa, USA, Canada and Japan.
The Fijiana 7s team will also start their 2022/2023 World 7s Series campaign in Dubai and they are in Pool C with Ireland, Spain and Japan.
Rugby World Cup 7s winners Australia is in Pool A with USA, Canada and China.
Pool B have France, New Zealand, Great Britain and Brazil.
The Dubai 7s will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of next month.
Next up… 🔜
Here are the pools for the Emirates Dubai 7s on 2 December 👀#HSBC7s | #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/TUhvLwly8o
— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) November 6, 2022