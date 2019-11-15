Fiji 7s players to feature for clubs in Super Series

The national sevens squad members will play for their respective clubs in the upcoming Fiji Rugby Union ‘Super Series’ which starts next month.

This has been confirmed by FRU chief executive John O’Connor.

However, for the time being, Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says he will have to mix things around to get the best out of the players.

‘There’s going to come a point when I’m going to need the players to play in two teams to get that rhythm, to get that quality of competition, to get them condition to playing in that, I’m sort of doing both at the moment, in Taveuni they played in clubs last week in Uluinakau they played in two teams’.

FRU CEO O’Connor says things will change close to the Olympic Games.

He adds the FRU will need to liase and work with local tournament organizers in an effort to give the national squad more game time together.

‘But as we move closer to the Olympics then the chance of the team playing as a group we will approach the 7s organizers in those tournaments that are nearer to the Olympics to accept to Fiji teams because it’s important to our preparations.’

The first tournament in the ‘Super Series’ will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on the 23rd and 24th of January.

FRU is looking at four tournaments to make up the men’s and women’s series.