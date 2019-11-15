Home

Rugby

Fiji 7s players focus on training program

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 1, 2020 6:41 pm
Fiji 7s player Josua Vakurunabili says the team has been given a training program to focus on with the restrictions in place the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vakurunabili says the program was given by Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Speaking to FBC Sports from his village in Vatukarasa Nadroga, Vakurunabili says he has been following the training program religiously.

He says that even if the series is to start next week, he would be ready to join the side and continue playing in a top level rugby competition.

He says with the postponement of the World 7s Series, they will still need to remain physically and mentally fit.

Vakurunabili says with the Olympics now next year, it will be up to the players individually to keep themselves in shape especially with the current situation the world is facing.

The 26 year old who recently got married to his sweetheart Sereima Tati says that he is also enjoying the moment of spending time with his family.

Meanwhile, Vilimoni Botitu who also spoke to us says that he is doing his own training.

Botitu says he needs to be just ready whenever the call comes from Baber.

