Fiji 7s play-maker Napolioni Ratu commends Yasawa

National 7s playmaker Napolioni Ratu believes Yasawa will only get better with more game time in Fiji’s premier competition.

Yasawa lost 5-17 last weekend against Nadi in their first Skipper Cup match before going down to Suva 3-10 yesterday.

Ratu scored the Marlins only points through a penalty against Suva and he also thanked the fans, some even traveled all the way from Yasawa to support the side.

Article continues after advertisement

‘I thank my teammates in Yasawa first time for my brothers to play in the Skipper Cup and I’m really proud of them how they play’.

Ratu says his Fiji 7s teammate Kalione Nasoko will be in action for Yasawa against Lautoka next week.

Looking at other results yesterday, Namosi wrestled the Farebrother Sullivan trophy away from Nadroga after a 15-8 win, Tailevu defeated Lautoka 26-17 and Naitasiri beat Nadi 23-8.