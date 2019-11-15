Fiji 7s out to make amends

The Fiji Airways national men’s 7s team will be looking to make amends ahead of the Los Angeles 7s tournament on Sunday.

Finishing on top is the ultimate goal for the side but Coach Gareth Baber knows for this to happen, they will first need to battle Argentina and France in pool play.

Argentina and France have showcased spectacular play in their last encounters but Baber says for Fiji 7s, it’s about getting the little things right.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s danger across the board in this tournament. We haven’t reacted well when we played Argentina and we lost twice, we lost to France as well in South Africa. That hurts and we know that that hurts and we want to put that right. We know it’s not just a matter of going in there with the believe that it’s going to be different, you’ve got to make it different. We know that we have to work hard and be accurate with the bits of the game.”

Fiji is in Pool A with France, Argentina and South Korea.

The side will face South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday in their first pool match.

They will take on France at 9.47am and finally Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch the live action of the Los Angeles 7s.