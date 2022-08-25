Fiji 7s on a mission in LA

Gollings says they aim to bounce back after losing to South Africa at the Commonwealth Games. [File Photo]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s Captain Waisea Nacuqu believes they’ll face either New Zealand or South Africa in the quarterfinal of the LA 7s if they come through from their pool.

Even Head Coach Ben Gollings knows making it to the top eight will be difficult given that the national squad must first compete against Wales, France, and Ireland.

Gollings says they aim to bounce back after losing to South Africa at the Commonwealth Games.

“I think their focus was picking themselves up for the Commonwealth Games and we saw them play exceptionally well. They have been working hard, pushing hard, and may or may not have made changes. But from our standpoint, if we play them again, we will be much more wary and ready.”

Fiji will play all its pool games on Sunday starting with Wales at 6.10am then France at 9.31am and Ireland at 1.05pm.