Fiji 7s in Toulouse to win

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji 7s team have gone through their last two performances with a fine-tooth comb aiming for nothing less than a win in the Toulouse 7s.

Head Coach Ben Gollings says they have a balanced team with the inclusion of some of the experienced players in the 13-man squad.

They include Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Semi Kunatani and Napolioni Bolaca.

These players complement the younger guns who were impressive in the last tournaments with the likes of Filipo Bukayaro, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Filipe Sauturaga and Joseva Talacolo.

Gollings says overall the team did well in the Singapore and Vancouver with more improvements expected to be made in Toulouse tomorrow.

“I think both Kenya and Wales are banana skin teams in regards to how they can perform. They’ve always got a good performance in them so we’ve got to make sure that we nullify that and keep them quite, keep the ball and play our game. The big one is the last pool game on Saturday against France, obviously home team, playing in front of their home crowd, they are a very good team.”

The Fiji 7s side faces Kenya at 12:34am tomorrow before taking on Wales at 8:44am.

Their last pool is against hosts France at 12:34am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana faces the USA in its first pool match tonight at 8.14pm followed by Australia at 4:06am and South Africa at 8:14pm tomorrow.