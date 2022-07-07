Fiji 7s determined for gold

Head Coach Ben Gollings.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side is determined for a gold medal finish at the Commonwealth Games in England this month.

Fiji has not won gold at the Games and there is high expectations that they’ll deliver in the next few weeks.

The side will leave on Saturday for the United Kingdom to prepare in advance for the Birmingham Games later this month and get more game time.

Head Coach Ben Gollings says the players know the assignment.

“I don’t think it’s with our capability of doing and I think where we’re at and where we started in the form that we’ve showed if we’re working hard to develop that, then I think if we go there to play to our potential then there’s every opportunity for us to meet that goal”

The 7s competition will kick off on the 29th of this month.

New Zealand won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games with Fiji settling for silver and England claiming bronze.