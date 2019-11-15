Fiji 7s can still be top ranked team for Olympics

Fiji still has a chance to be the top seed for next year’s Olympic Games.

This is despite finishing 3rd on the 2019/2020 World 7s Series after the cancellation of the remaining rounds due to COVID-19.

The Fiji Rugby Union believes the hard work has to start now before we get the number one ranking at the Olympics.

FRU Chair John O’Connor says it’s great that Fiji is still in the hunt for the number spot in Tokyo, Japan next year.

”We are grateful that in terms of the Olympic qualification the standing in terms of the Olympics will also be decided taking to consideration the placings in 2021 so there’s a window of opportunity for us”.

Since most of the national sevens players earn a living through rugby, the FRU will keep them contracted despite the series cancellation according to O’Connor.

”You know player welfare is paramount for us and we want to put in place processes to ensure that they continue being under contract until the Olympics next year just to motivate them”.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says the current squad will need to prove themselves as some new players can be signed up as well.

The only option for our 7s stars to play competitive rugby now is the Skipper Cup and most of them are training with respective provincial teams.