Rugby

Fiji 7s and Fijiana confirmed for Oceania 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 12:58 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Both the men’s and women’s sides will be featuring at the newly developed PacificAus Sports Oceania Sevens on 25-27 June.

The national teams are expected to leave the country soon for the tournament in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

Oceania Rugby announced today the tournament provides much needed high-performance preparation for the regions pre-qualified rugby teams ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Article continues after advertisement

The event features four men’s and four women’s teams with the national teams from Australia, Fiji and New Zealand joined by an Oceania Barbarian side in both the men’s and women’s draws.

This means both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides will return home after the Olympic Games.

