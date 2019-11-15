Fij Warriors records second win in Pacific Challenge

A powerful second-half performance saw the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors victorious in their second World Rugby Pacific Challenge match with a 47-0 over Tonga A at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Warriors scored five tries in the second half compared to the two they managed in the first spell.

Wingers Epeli Momo and Marika Vularewa scored for the Warriors for a 12-0 lead at half time.

Former Fiji 7s rep Simione Kuruvoli started the Warriors campaign in the second half when he scored their third try.

2017 Ratu Kadavulevu School under 18 Deans winning Captain Taniela Soqonawasaloa sliced through the Tongan defense for their fourth seven pointer.

Another former Fiji Secondary Schools rep Osea Waqaninavatu managed to cross over for the Warriors fifth try before replacement flanker Kitione Salawa sneaked in for the sixth.

Alipate Waidilo sprinted away for the Warriors last try to seal the win.

In the first match, Junior Japan thrashed Samoa A 76-3.

Junior Japan takes on the Fiji Warriors at 3:30pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in the Pacific Challenger decider.

Meanwhile, rugby fans will get to witness the Warriors and Fijian Latui in action at the same venue on Saturday.

After the Warriors play Junior Japan, the Fijian Latui meet New Zealand based China Lions in the Global Rapid Rugby season opener at 6:15pm.

You can watch the Latui and Lions macth LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.