Fifita joins power-packed Mate Ma’a Tonga

Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita has been named in a powerful Mate Ma’a Tonga squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup in England.

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has chosen 38 players in an extended squad and faces the difficult task to trim the number to 24 before the tournament, with Fifita one of the new faces yet to represent the Pacific nation.

The former Queensland Origin forward joins a squad headed by Cowboys lock Jason Taumalolo, Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake, Dolphins-bound Storm second-rower Felise Kaufusi and Sharks centre Siosifa Talakai.

Tonga is pooled with Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and Wales and is expected to face England and Samoa in the knockout stages of the tournament.

[Source: NRL.com]