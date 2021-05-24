Few changes for Fijiana Drua

Some positional changes have been made by Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula to the team that’ll play Western Force on Saturday in round three of Super W.

Captain Bitila Tawake and Joma Robuti switches from loose head to tight head prop respectively.

Merevesi Ofakimalino is in the starting lineup replacing young Doreen Narokete at locks while impressive flanker Ema Adivitaloga has been rested making way for new number seven Teresia Tinanivalu.

Article continues after advertisement

There’s only one change in the backline with 2016 Olympian Timaima Ravisa replacing Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Roela Radiniyavuni.

The Fijiana Drua takes on Western Force at 1 pm followed by the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 3:35 pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.