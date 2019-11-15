Festival of World Cups 2021 postponed

The Board of International Rugby League has postponed the Festival of World Cups scheduled for June and July 2021 in England.

This comes after a consultation with competing nations and the Rugby League World Cup 2021 organisers,

The decision is based upon the uncertainty faced by nations trying to raise funds and organize their participation against the backdrop of the current pandemic.

The FOWC was scheduled to include men’s student and defence forces competitions and a women’s emerging nations’ tournament.

IRL Chief Executive Nigel Wood says it is unfortunate but also understandable that member nations are unable to fully commit to these competitions at this stage.

He adds there is a degree of uncertainty in the selection of squads and their fund-raising efforts that it makes sense to move the events to a time when there will be greater clarity.

Consultation with members and the hosts will begin immediately to establish the best alternative arrangement.

Jon Dutton the Chief Executive for Rugby League World Cup 2021 says they are disappointed that the Festival of World Cups will not be able to go ahead as planned in 2021.