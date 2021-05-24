Home

Rugby

Fekitoa hopes to inspire

TVNZ
December 20, 2021 4:17 pm
[Source: 1news]

Former All Black Malakai Fekitoa said he hopes to show professional rugby players that it’s fine to play for tier two nations at a Test level.

Fekitoa used an existing World Rugby loophole involving Tonga’s Sevens team earlier this year to make his switch to his Pacific roots.

Following the change in eligibility rules being introduced next year, a lot more players will be able to join him more easily.

Fekitoa told Rugby Journal magazine now that his wish has come true, he has plenty of support from around the rugby community.

The 29-year-old played 24 Tests for the All Blacks until 2017 but has since been plying his trade in Europe, hoping to one day represent his homeland.

