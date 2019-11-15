Feels great to be back home: Joe Cokanasiga

England rugby winger Joe Cokanasiga is excited to be back in the country after six years.

Cokanasiga arrived in the country today for his sister’s wedding.

The 22-year-old says he can’t wait to see his grandmother.

Article continues after advertisement

‘2013 and it doesn’t feel real to be back here to see all my family especially my Bubu I feel really excited’.

Cokanasiga made his debut in November last year against Japan where he scored two tries.

When asked back then why selected Cokanasiga, England coach Eddie Jones said because he has got power and pace, there was something a little bit special about him.

Cokanasiga made the England Rugby World Cup squad this year and scored two tries against the USA.

He says club commitment is his main priority right now.

‘Just another big year! It’s hard to follow through for what happened last year with me, my main focus right now is Bath and then I’m here for my sister’s wedding, relax and when I get back it’s time to work’.

The Fiji born player will return to England on Sunday.