Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|
Full Coverage

Rugby

FBC is official Sukuna Bowl broadcast partner

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 3:42 pm

For the first time in the 60-year history of the FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be the official TV and Radio partner.

FBC will be airing the much anticipated clash between Army and Police LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on its FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform for viewers in the country.

Overseas viewers will be able to watch the match as well for $10USD on the FBC Pop Up pay per view channel.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sukuna Bowl radio commentary will air on Bula FM.

FBC today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sukuna Bowl hosts Police to be the broadcast partner for 2021.

The FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it’s an honor and privilege to partner with something so traditional at time when the country is slowly recovering from the pandemic.

“It comes at a very opportune time because as the country opens up, as we try and normalize our economic activity and our social activity as well, this is a great time for us to celebrate Fiji’s success in tackling the pandemic”.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho echoes the same sentiments and says we need some entertaining rugby after what we’ve been through.

“We’ve been through the pandemic sustaining operations for a long time and it’s a good time to go out and unwind with our families and fans out there with the restrictions and the new normal to be able to deliver high quality and entertaining rugby for people to sit down and enjoy themselves”.

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces was represented in the signing today by Lieutenant-Colonel Penioni Naliva who says they’re grateful for FBC and FMF’s commitments.

“For us at the RFMF I think this has been a long time coming we are indeed grateful that FBC has stepped forward to go on with the live televising of the match, it’s been quite a few years, over 60 years and this is the first time this is happening, we thank you FBC and FMF for making this possible”.

The Sukuna Bowl is expected to be launched on Friday and the competition day is scheduled for December 17.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.