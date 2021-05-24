FBC is official Sukuna Bowl broadcast partner

For the first time in the 60-year history of the FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be the official TV and Radio partner.

FBC will be airing the much anticipated clash between Army and Police LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on its FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform for viewers in the country.

Overseas viewers will be able to watch the match as well for $10USD on the FBC Pop Up pay per view channel.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sukuna Bowl radio commentary will air on Bula FM.

FBC today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sukuna Bowl hosts Police to be the broadcast partner for 2021.

The FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it’s an honor and privilege to partner with something so traditional at time when the country is slowly recovering from the pandemic.

“It comes at a very opportune time because as the country opens up, as we try and normalize our economic activity and our social activity as well, this is a great time for us to celebrate Fiji’s success in tackling the pandemic”.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho echoes the same sentiments and says we need some entertaining rugby after what we’ve been through.

“We’ve been through the pandemic sustaining operations for a long time and it’s a good time to go out and unwind with our families and fans out there with the restrictions and the new normal to be able to deliver high quality and entertaining rugby for people to sit down and enjoy themselves”.

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces was represented in the signing today by Lieutenant-Colonel Penioni Naliva who says they’re grateful for FBC and FMF’s commitments.

“For us at the RFMF I think this has been a long time coming we are indeed grateful that FBC has stepped forward to go on with the live televising of the match, it’s been quite a few years, over 60 years and this is the first time this is happening, we thank you FBC and FMF for making this possible”.

The Sukuna Bowl is expected to be launched on Friday and the competition day is scheduled for December 17.