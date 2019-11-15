Farebrother trophy at stake in first round of Skipper Cup

The opening round of the Skipper Cup on the 25th of next month should not be missed.

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva will play Nadroga in the first round.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says this year’s competition is challenging and exciting at the same time.

Article continues after advertisement

He says defending Farebrother Sullivan trophy champions Nadroga will have to defend their title from round one of the Skipper Cup.

“As you know the Skipper is for seven rounds then we’ll have the semifinals and final and it’s combined with the Farebrother so whichever team play Nadroga starting with Suva on the 25th I know it will be a great game because Suva will be going to Nadroga for the Skipper and also challenge for the Farebrother”.

Provincial rugby teams have a month to prepare before the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Championship starts.

O’Connor says the Skipper Cup will start on the 25th of next month while the Vanua Championship will kick-off two weeks later.

The FRU CEO says they are thankful to the government for giving the green light to contact sports.