Farebrother stays in the Highlands

Naitasiri survived a last minute scare to retain the Inkk Farebrother Trophy at Naluwai Ground in Naitasiri.

The side held on to edge a spirited young Nadroga outfit 29-27.

Coach Dr Ilatia Tuisese says it’s a blessing to be able to carry forward the history the two teams share.

They last played at Nauluwai in 1999 where Naitasiri successfully defended the trophy against the Stallions.

The match was physical as expected and its intensity forced some foul play which saw three yellow cards flashed in the first half.

Of the three, two were issued to Nadroga and one to the host.

Naitasiri was on the board first through a penalty try after Nadroga collapsed the scrum a couple of times.

Up by 7-0 the Stallions narrowed the scoreline with a successful penalty conversion by Jack Volavola.

The Highlanders hit back after a number of good phases seeing Uraia Tobau barge over the try line.

They were then reduced to 14 men when Inoke Ravuiwasa was yellow carded for foul play.

This opened up enough space for Nadroga who after its second successful conversion, finally scored through Ratunaisa Navuma.

The try scorer was almost immediately sent into the bin for indiscipline play and they soon paid the price.

Policeman Kini Douglas made a nice little switch while on the attack, delivering a short pass to Tobau who dived over for their second try.

Before the break, Navitalai Bakewa was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Viliama Kanatabua.

Naitasiri led 19- 13 at the breather.

The Stallions while they started strong at the second half just couldn’t keep their discipline in check as Aisake Atani and Taitusi Lulusini were sent to the ‘naughty boy’s chair’.

Naitasiri with similar tactics in the first half, used their forwards to outmuscle Nadroga and were rewarded with another penalty try.

But this try came at a cost when Tomasi Naiduki was red-carded for throwing punches at his number seven counterpart.

Nadroga with the number advantaged manipulated the hosts’ defensive line and were on the board with a converted try to Volavola.

Naitasiri and it’s home fans held on to their nerves as Nadroga had all the possession in the last five minutes and this was made worse when Kanatabua was yellow carded.

Nadroga pressed on from two meters out but a shaky Naitasiri defence managed to hold on until the referee called the game.

Naitaisiri hosts Suva next.