Farebrother challenge match venue yet to be confirmed

The venue for the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match between Nadroga and Namosi this week is yet to be confirmed.

According to the Fiji Rugby Union they are considering two options at the moment.

If the match is to be held at the ANZ Stadium, then it has to be played on Friday as the Fiji National Rugby League has booked the same venue for their State of Origin match on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Another possibility is that the match can be played at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday, however, if this is the case then the Tailevu and Lautoka Skipper Cup match will be moved to Friday.

The FRU is having discussions with all parties concerned regarding the matter.