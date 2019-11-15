Farebrother challenge match confirmed for Ratu Cakobau Park

The Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge and Skipper Cup match between Nadroga and Namosi will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager and Tournament Director Sale Sorovaki.

The match was supposed to be held at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday, however, the Fiji National Rugby League has booked it for its State of Origin match.

With the Nadroga and Namosi match now moved to Ratu Cakobau Park, this means the Tailevu and Lautoka clash that was supposed to be held at the venue on Saturday has been moved to Friday.

However, the FRU will confirm whether Tailevu will host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park or ANZ Stadium on Friday.

Namosi will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Saturday.

In other games, Tailevu play Lautoka, Nadi takes on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park and Yasawa hosts Suva at Churchill Park.