Farebrother challenge confirmed for Thompson Park

The Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge match between Naitasiri and Namosi will be held at Thompson Park in Navua.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki and the main match will kick off at 3pm.

The women’s match will start at 11am followed by the under 19 at 1pm.

Sorovaki also confirms the Yasawa and Lautoka game that was scheduled for Churchill Park on Saturday has been moved to Nadi’s Prince Charles Park on Friday.

The match will kick off at 5pm but the women’s game will start at 1pm and the under 19 at 3pm.

In other Skipper Cup games this week, Tailevu will play Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Suva meet Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

The Namosi/Naitasiri match will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.