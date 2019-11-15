Farebrother challenge confirmed for ANZ Stadium

The Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge match between Namosi and Lautoka will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki and the match will be played on Saturday.

The women’s match will start at 11am followed by the under 19 at 1pm.

Sorovaki also confirms the Suva and Naitasiri match will now be played on Friday at 6pm also at the ANZ Stadium.

The Under19 match will kick off at 2pm and the women’s clash at 4pm.

In other games on Saturday, Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park.