Farebrother challenge at Ratu Cakobau Park

Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

For the first time this season the Inkk Farebrother challenge will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Naitasiri will host Northland on Saturday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park after it was re-opened two weeks ago.

However, only 4000 fans will be allowed as only pavilion A has been repaired by the Nausori Town Council.

Article continues after advertisement

Trophy holders Naitasiri has successfully defended the title after seeing off challenges from Namosi, Nadroga, Suva and Rewa.

Just like Naitasiri, Northland is trying to get back to winning ways after a close loss last week.

The hill men suffered their first defeat of the season against Nadi at Prince Charles Park in its last match.

In other games on Saturday, Nadroga hosts Suva at Lawaqa Park, Rewa takes on Nadi at Burebasaga and Namosi faces Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.