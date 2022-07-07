Fans urged to wear white

[Photo Supplied]

Rugby fans planning to watch the Vodafone Flying Fijians on Saturday against Australia A in round two of the Pacific Nations Cup have been urged to wear white.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’re extremely grateful to the Fijian fans for the first round at the ANZ Stadium last weekend.

This week is a different ball game altogether for Fiji and O’Connor says fans support can make a difference.

”I’m urging all fans to come down, wear white, come down to Churchill Park let’s whitewash the Churchill Park, you know full pack it and then support the Flying Fijians”.

Fiji will take on Australia A at 3:30pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

In the first match at 12pm, Tonga faces Samoa.