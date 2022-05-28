Fans turn out in numbers for live screening

People from all walks of life gathered at Albert Park in Suva today to witness the Super Rugby match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs on the big screen.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, in conjunction with the Australian High Commission, hosted a live broadcast of the match.

The live screening event has been a success and FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they aim to hold more such events in future.

“We got families together to come out and watch the game those who couldn’t make it to the West for whatever reason. It was a great atmosphere to come together as everyday Fijians to cheer for our national teams.”

Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji Paul Wilson says this is also a way to celebrate the Australia and Fiji’s sporting relationship.

“We wanted to support through FBC and the Suva City Council to provide an opportunity to the people of Suva who couldn’t make to Lautoka to see the game on the Big Screen to gather together as they would in Lautoka. This is an opportunity to watch the game and come together to celebrate the Drua and celebrate sport.”

Keni Naika says it felt like they were at Churchill Park in Lautoka, watching the game live.

“We are here to support our Drua brothers since we couldn’t watch the game live in Lautoka. But watching it here is the same experience.”

It was also a special event for Atelaite Sevou, who not only came to watch the Drua but also to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

“It’s her third birthday and it is really special to us and the family, which means a lot to my dad, which is why we came here to celebrate her birthday.”

Other activities for the children included bouncy castle, face painting, and of course mouthwatering food was also on sale.