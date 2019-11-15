Fans to watch Super Rugby Aotearoa after Level 1 announcement

The Blues have advertised tickets to their fans for this weekend’s Super Rugby Aotearoa opening round clash against the Hurricanes in Auckland.

The franchise wasted no time taking advantage of this afternoon’s Alert Level 1 announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that New Zealand will transition to Level 1 tonight, meaning sporting events such as Super Rugby Aotearoa are now allowed to have fans in attendance.

The Blues and Hurricanes square off this Sunday at Eden Park and the Blues were quick to reach out to their fans with ads for ticket sales and they are offering free entry for children to the game with a paying adult and $20 tickets for general admission.

Article continues after advertisement

Super Rugby Aotearoa was initially being looked as a sporting competition that would run without crowds to help reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus currently affecting the world.

However, with New Zealand transitioning to Level 1 at 11:59pm tonight after getting ahead of the coronavirus’ curve, crowds will be able to attend under the relaxed restrictions.

The Blues host the Hurricanes at 6:05pm on Sunday.