Fans to meet Fijiana stars next Saturday

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will break camp for a day next Saturday to meet and greet fans at Churchill Park in Lautoka before the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua vs Chiefs clash.

Fijian Drua chief executive Brian Thorburn says the Fijiana are in World Cup mode but will be excused for public engagement for the first time as a team.

Thorburn says this is a chance for fans to meet and get to know their Fijiana stars.

“They will be walking the athletic track for a complete loop. After they’ll be going to see fans and provide opportunities for autographs and selfies. So, fans will have the opportunity to engage with them there.”

The departing CEO says this gives fans something to look forward to and it will be a great build up to the main event at 3pm.

While the Fijiana will be back in camp next, the Fijian Drua are readying for a tough encounter against the Crusaders at 7 tonight.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.