Fans meet Drua players during shop opening

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fans turned up in numbers at Port Denarau tonight to meet a few players and also launch a dedicated Drua store.

Players like Vinaya Habosi, Kalione Nasoko, Napolioni Bolaca, Kitione Salawa and Raikabula Momoedonu who were part of the opening also took time to take pictures and sign Drua gear supporters.

Fijian Drua CEO, Brian Thorbun says they are delighted to open doors to this shop as it will attract not only Fijians but tourists who follow the team.

Thorbun says it’s been an amazing journey for the Drua side and now that they will be playing at home, they are again calling on fans to come out in huge numbers at the ANZ Stadium.

“We playing the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday and we would just ask everybody to get their friends, family come on down and support us and you can get your tickets at the Fiji Sports Council or Post Fiji. The team wants to play in front of a full house and that means Fijians have to come and support them.”

Jack’s of Fiji Senior Executive Nikul Khatri says they are committed to investing and supporting the growth of the professional game in Fiji.

Following the opening of the store, invited guests and Fijians who were at the event had the opportunity to mingle with the five Drua players and also watch the team play the Blues.

The Drua team will also be arriving tomorrow night ahead of their game against the Highlanders in Suva next weekend.