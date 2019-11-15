Family Time crucial for mental and physical healing says Baber

The Fiji Airways Mens 7s Head Coach has stressed on the importance of family time on the physical and mental healing of his players.

Gareth Baber is content that amidst this crises, it is good to see players reconnecting with society which can help in the development in the squad.

Baber says this will also be an opportunity for the players to rest and recover before the HSBC Series begins.

Article continues after advertisement

“Recovery is not just physical but mental as well. We travel the world and spend a lot of time away from families and I know that can be difficult for all of us, atleast myself. Spending time with family can be the best healer and spending time back into the community that you love is important for that as well.”

Baber assures that although life maybe difficult at the moment, rugby will recommence, and his players will be where they need to take on the world.