Family proud of Coates

Jade Coates [Source: Getty Images]

Most of the overseas-based Rooster Chicken Fijiana players returned to their countries of residence but lock Jade Coates followed the team back to Fiji to meet her family.

The Nananu, Tailevu villager wears her Fijian heritage proudly, saying it was only right to come back home after.

Relatives celebrated Coates’ return after more than five years this week.

Coates says she believes it is her duty to give back to the country.

“Growing up, rugby was a huge part of my life as I always had the dream to represent internationally, never knew who it will be for whether it’d be New Zealand or Fiji but I knew whichever one came first I was just honored and proud to be able to do that and represent my family.”

The younger sister of former Fijiana 7s rep Brittany Coates-Tamanivalu says growing up in a rugby family, her older siblings were her main inspiration.

Grand aunt, Meredani Likucevuga says Coates has made the whole of Nananu village proud.

“We last saw Jade when she was little and seeing her again come to Fiji just to spend three days with us has been heartwarming and we were over the moon when we saw her. She has definitely made the family proud especially when she proudly wears the Fijian jersey.”

Coates left for New Zealand yesterday after spending three days with her family.

She is also vying for a spot in the Fijiana World Cup team.

