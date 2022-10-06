Family got me through it: Rubuti

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s prop Joma Rubuti is living her dream of representing Fiji in the international rugby scene.

The 31-year-old says she is honored to don the white jersey and to be part of Fiji’s first-ever women’s team to a rugby World Cup.

She says her rugby journey was full of ups and downs.

“Financial constraint has been a difficulty that I have faced and support from close family members has helped to overcome this.”

Rubuti thanked her parents and siblings for helping her get through some of the difficult points of her life.

The Fijiana Drua rep has also advised young people to stay focused on their goals and keep God as their source of strength.

The Fijiana 15s plays England in its first match on Saturday at Eden Park in New Zealand.